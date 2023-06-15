Huge loss as Leeds and Man Utd giant passes away at 70

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 17:02

Leeds heyday: Gordon McQueen. Credit Leeds United.com

A football legend sadly passed away today, following a brave battle with dementia.

Thursday, June 15, Gordon McQueen, 70, leaves behind a heartbroken family and many fans who remember the Scottish player with fond memories.

Gordon thrilled fans in the 70s and 80s with performances for Scotland, Leeds United and Manchester United.

Both clubs paid tribute today: ‘Manchester United is deeply saddened to announce that our former defender Gordon McQueen has passed away.

‘Gordon, who was a huge fans’ favourite during his time with the club between 1978 and 1985, has died at the age of 70, after being diagnosed with dementia.

‘When leaving in 1985, the ex-Scotland international had amassed 229 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals from centre-half.

‘Flags are flying at half-mast at Old Trafford as a mark of respect to Gordon and in tribute to his service, on and off the field.

‘Everybody at United would like to send our sincere condolences to our former colleague Hayley and the rest of the McQueen family.’

Gordon’s former Yorkshire club also paid their respects: ‘Leeds United are saddened to learn of the passing of former defender Gordon McQueen at the age of 70, following a battle with dementia.

‘Born in Kilbirnie, Scotland, on 26th June 1952, McQueen was signed by St Mirren as an 18-year-old in 1970, before joining the Whites in 1972, where he would go on to make 172 appearances.

‘During the 1973/74 campaign, McQueen formed a key partnership in the heart of the Leeds defence with Norman Hunter and the Whites went on a 29-game unbeaten run in the First Division at the start of the campaign.

‘He made a total of 36 league appearances as Don Revie’s side were crowned champions of England for the second time in the club’s history.

‘At the end of the season, he won the first of his 30 caps for Scotland, making his international debut against Belgium.

‘He was twice named the club’s Player of the Season in 1974/75 and 1977/78, along with twice being selected in the PFA Team of the Year in 1974/75 and 1977/78.

‘In 1978, he went on to join rivals Manchester United, with whom he won the FA Cup and Charity Shield in 1983.

‘The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Gordon’s wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and grandchildren Rudi, Etta and Ayla, along with his friends at this time.’

And finally a statement from the McQueen family announced: ‘It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Gordon McQueen, 70, who died at home in the early morning today, leaving behind his wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and his beloved grandchildren Rudi, Etta and Ayla.

‘We hope that, as well as creating many great football memories, he’ll be remembered most for his character. Our house was always full of friends, family and football, just as it was in his last few months as he fought so bravely in what became a very cruel battle against dementia.

‘The disease may have taken him too soon but he definitely lived life to the full, the ultimate entertainer, the absolute heart and soul of every occasion, the most fun dad anyone could wish for.

‘Huge thanks go to the wonderful staff at Herriot Hospice Homecare for their outstanding care, the utterly incredible Marie Curie team, who were there at the end with Gordon’s wife and daughters, and Head for Change, for the emotional support and respite care.

‘Also to our wonderful friends and family, who rallied around at the worst of times, going above and beyond. For that, we are so very grateful.’