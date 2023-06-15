Les Rotes closed to traffic

By Glenn Wickman • 15 June 2023 • 16:45

The beach at the end of Les Rotes. Image by Ana del Castillo/Shutterstock

ACCESS to the final stretch of Les Rotes rocky beach in Denia is now closed to private vehicles until September 17.

The closure is enforced from 8am to 8pm to prevent overcrowding and traffic problems during the summer high season.

Between these times only public transport – taxis, buses and the ‘tourist train’ – will be allowed, as well as people with functional diversity, limited mobility and the elderly, residents and their visitors who have their own private car park, vehicles of authorised ‘active tourism’ companies and divers with the relevant authorisation – who will be allowed to access the area to load and unload their equipment -, customers of the restaurants in the area who are required to park in the reserved areas, and of course the security and emergency services.

For those wishing to visit this beach area there is a free public car park with capacity for 140 vehicles just over a kilometre from the end of Les Rotes, with a free tourist train service to the destination from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

It can also be accesses on foot by walking down to the pedestrian promenade that runs along the coast.