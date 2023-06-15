Marbella’s cultural mingle: City Hall welcomes American International Club

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 12:33
International residents received a warm welcome from the Mayor.
Photo credit: American International Club
IN a heartwarming gesture, authorities at Marbella City Hall welcomed the American International Club Marbella at a meeting on Thursday, June 8.
The Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, Councillor Remedios Bocanegra, and council representative Oti García gave members of the club a warm welcome. The team from the council recognised the club’s value as a cultural catalyst within the community and its role in helping foreign residents feel at home.
The club aims to be a vibrant social hub for international residents in the region thanks to hard work from their committee members; Milagros Hoffmeir, Jo Nelson, Sue Seabury, Emma Smith, Alfonso Hervás, and Lucca Movaldi.
Going beyond national boundaries, the club aims to foster an inclusive environment that embraces people from different backgrounds, encouraging international friendships and connections to flourish.
Club President Lucca Movaldi thanked the councillors for welcoming them. She described their recognition of the club as “testament to its commitment to fostering inclusivity and cultural exchange”.
From culturally immersive events to social gatherings, the club provides a platform where meaningful connections are made, and memories are created. The club offers a wide variety of engaging activities for all members. More details about the American International Club Marbella are available on their Facebook page.
Alternatively, contact the group by email: aif2018@hotmail.com
