Midnight rendezvous: Fuengirola to welcome summer with magical White Night

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 10:53

Local businesses excitedly await this year’s White Night. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA’S beachfront chiringuito bars are preparing to host one of the most magical nights of the year on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

The town is gearing up to host the Noche Blanco de San Juan or its ‘White Night’, an exciting global phenomenon to mark the shortest nights of the year. As the sun sets on one of the year’s shortest nights, Fuengirola’s coastal bars will awaken, setting the stage for a magnificent summer soirée.

The council launched this year’s event during a meeting with local businesspeople on Wednesday, June 14. The Councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo, made the announcement, which was applauded by local entrepreneurs.

Hidalgo highlighted the importance of the event for Fuengirola saying, “Fuengirola has become a sought-after destination for the San Juan and White Night celebration, attracting many visitors eager to experience the year’s most magical night”.

Twenty chiringuito bars along the coast will participate, offering thrilling live performances and staying open until the early hours.

To add to the magical atmosphere, the businesses will run exclusive promotions during the event. Guests dressed in white will receive a complimentary cocktail at the venues.

White Night

A ‘White Night’ is a cultural event that takes place across the globe during the shortest nights of the year. The concept is thought to have been created in St Petersburg in 1993, where the sun barely sets during the summer months due to its northerly location.

It has since spread to countries across the world, becoming a mainstay on cultural calendars.

During the event, cities and towns spring into action with a flurry of artistic activity, from energetic dance performances to vibrant music and visual art shows. The goal of the event is to bring the arts closer to the public, in an immersive and magical atmosphere.