Nicole King – See You All Tonight

By Nicole King • 15 June 2023 • 10:05

#MN401 at 9.30pm on RTV Marbella

Hopefully with the arrival of the Solheim Cup to our shores later this year more of an interest will be show for women golfers and more women will be encouraged to get involved in this sport.

Many of us view this as a luxury pastime which is costly to learn and play but according to Chiara Cantone, my first guest this week, playing golf is particularly beneficial for our mental health. She feels that with the right guidance, taking up golf can be a real life-changer. Combing her knowledge and experience as a golf pro and qualified sports physiotherapist Chiara has formulated a method that challenges the idea of an expensive sport to focus more on wellness and lifestyle. She knows which courses are affordable and has developed a “mind, body and spirit” approach to teaching that simplifies and enhances the process with all round positive results. It sounds so tempting that I’ve signed up to a Sunday morning group class to see for myself. Let’s be honest, it’s a shame to live on the Costa del Golf and not at least try to make the most of it!

My next guest is Dominic Steiner, second generation of The Steiner Gallery of Vienna, Austria, who is bringing artists from around the world to Arte 8 Gallery in our Golden Mile for a joint exhibition until the 26th June. I had the opportunity to chat with some of them after the show at a lovely cocktail to launch the initiative so, taking advantage of the moment I recorded some snippets to further entice you to pop along.

My CIT Marbella guest of the week is Dr Beata Froehlich, Dean of MIUC University in Marbella. CIT Marbella is one of the most influential B2B networking associations on the coast to which most of the local hotels and companies belong. CIT also welcomes small and independent enterprises, chiefly beneficial as apart from the networking aspect they know how to make the most of the Spanish system and what it offers.

The highlight for me however in this week’s programme is the recording I took at the intimate ceremony held where HMA Hugh Elliott awarded Anne Hernández of Brexpats International her MBE. The Ambassador popped down to the Coast just for the occasion and being that this really is a very big deal I’ve included his full speech and Anne’s heart-warming acceptance response. The ceremony was held at La Sierra Restaurant in Mijas and I must say, the venue was quite fitting the category of the occasion with great views, food and service. Well done to Jeremy and staff but above all, well done Anne! You’ve done us proud.

See you all tonight!