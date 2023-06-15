SALO Pride Festival: Salobrena to celebrate diversity at inaugural Pride festival

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 11:11

The sleepy town embraces and celebrates diversity. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Salobreña

ONE Axarquia town is embracing the LGBTQ+ community by hosting its inaugural pride event this summer. Salobrena will hold the SALO Pride Festival on Saturday, July 1 at the 18 Nudos Surf Club venue.

The community will come together to celebrate diversity, promote respect, and amplify the voices and the visibility of those in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride event is also set to be a celebration of self-expression and acceptance with lively entertainment featuring music, theatre and activities from sponsors including Anderton Motors, Spain’s biggest supercar provider.

Renowned artist Antonio Bueno will launch the Pride festival with a speech, before the performances get underway.

The festival lineup is packed with talented performers such as Los Quintana, David Quintana, Joan Salas, Kañasur, DJ Xexu Q, Poli Dark, Maripimienta, Mimi Tazi, as well as exceptional dancers. Other guest performers are set to be revealed soon, adding another layer of excitement.

The outdoor venue will also hold thrilling watersports activities, and offer delicious food and refreshing cocktail options.

The event will take place from 4pm-9pm at the venue. Entry is free but places are limited, so guests are asked to register in advance on the Pride event page online.

Salobrena’s event joins several other towns in the Malaga region holding Pride events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, love and diversity.