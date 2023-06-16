Axarquia NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquia region

By Betty Henderson • 16 June 2023 • 9:29

APARIV charity shop is appealing for more donations for their Rincon de La Victoria shop. Photo credit: Aprariv

Fetching happiness

THE Asociación Protectora de Animales del Rincon de la Victoria (APARIV) has launched an appeal for donations for their charity shop. Volunteers are seeking clothes or other used goods for sale in their shop, and dog food donations for their shelter.

In memoriam

A MUCH-LOVED member of the community and Lux Mundi Torre del Mar, Bill Harbour, sadly passed away on Tuesday, June 6. His beloved wife Christine announced the sad news saying he passed away peacefully after battling health problems. Tributes have poured in.

Digging deeper

MORE than one hundred engaging activities are being offered for free in Nerja and El Cantal’s caves from Friday, June 16 until Sunday, June 18 as part of European Archaeology Day. The initiative aims to showcase the region’s unique heritage.

Market mania

PERIANA monthly market is set to return on Saturday, June 25 and there is plenty of time to book a stall. Local businesses or craftspeople can book a table by calling the town hall: 693256849 for the cost of €5.

Shore secure

BEACHGOERS in Nerja and Maro can enjoy the summer with peace of mind thanks to the towns’ strengthened lifeguard service. An expanded team of 46 professionals, including 40 lifeguards, 3 managers, and 3 skilled boat captains are working in the area.

Busting crime

THE Guardia Civil recently launched a crackdown on drug trafficking and robberies across multiple locations in the Axarquia region. Undercover and uniformed officers conducted searches and made several arrests, making the region a safer place to live and visit.