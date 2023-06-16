Cheap train fares from Spain to France are coming this summer

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 13:40

Residents of Madrid and Barcelona are in luck this summer with train tickets to certain French destinations set to start at just €19.

These new and exciting fares are set to be introduced in the coming weeks by train company Renfe, who are promising to reveal two new low-cost, yet still high-speed routes from both Madrid and Barcelona to specific French destinations.

This news is good on multiple fronts as it allows people to help keep costs down while still being able to travel and go on holiday in what is a difficult climate to navigate through due to rising costs around the world.

Another way in which this is a brilliant initiative and idea from Renfe is because it will help cut omissions because multiple people using high-speed trains have smaller carbon footprints compared to the likes of planes and cars.

€19 train fares arriving this summer

Renfe have already announced some of the likely more popular destinations with tickets from Madrid to Marseille starting at a very modest €29, whereas computers can also purchase tickets from Barcelona to Lyon for an even cheaper price of €19.

This hasn’t come without its issues and hiccups, however, as a potential line connecting Spain to Paris is now not set to be finished until 2042, according to leaked documents, although the Lyon and Marseille ones are already set to be available this summer.

Renfe president, Raul Blanco has spoken about how they are looking to capitalise on all opportunities that inter-city railing can offer Spain.

“With this resolute, determined policy, initially in this case in France, we have a clear objective, which is to reach Paris, but also with the intention of taking advantage of all the opportunities this change offers.”

Renfe could bring more cheap rail travel in the future

It’s no surprise that this announcement has come so soon after France announced a stop to short-haul domestic flights that could be easily covered by the use of trains or other modes of transport, so more announcements like this could well not be too far away.

Renfe have become a huge player in Spain over the last few years having already invested €245 million into services as well as now employing about 16,000 across the country.