By Anna Ellis • 16 June 2023 • 11:23

HOSBEC ask "what will a second runway at Alicante airport be like?" Image: Stu49 / Shutterstock.com

This summer, from June to September, Alicante Airport will operate 14,700 flights with 3.5 million seats.

This represents a growth of more than 10 per cent compared to the data for summer 2022.

The United Kingdom is the main connection point, which consumes almost 34 per cent of the air operation in this period, with 1.2 million seats and a growth of almost 7 per cent.

Especially relevant is the recovery of the German market, which this summer will double the number of flights and seats compared to last summer, which is a very interesting indicator for the positioning of the Costa Blanca in Germany.

The Hotel and Business Association of the Valencian Community (HOSBEC) said: “Alicante airport lives mainly from international traffic, which represents 85 per cent of its total traffic and is breaking absolute records of operations and passengers every month.”

“The planning of new infrastructures for the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport is essential for the programming of growth and the planning of the necessary infrastructures must be brought forward. What will the second runway be like?”