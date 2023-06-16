By David Laycock • 16 June 2023 • 12:34

Serial killer Levi Bellfield granted prison wedding Credit: Instagram/ macabreandweird

Levi Bellfield has long been in prison for numerous vicious crimes including murder. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars but has nonetheless been granted permission to wed a female visitor.

Bellfield has been convicted on numerous murder counts including that of schoolgirl Milly Dowler as well as a litany of other offences including assault, abduction and burglary. As a prisoner he has been known to taunt the justice system, claiming responsibility for further crimes he may or may not have committed.

An ex-bouncer he is known for vicious acts and contempt for others, with many arguing that it is unthinkable to grant Bellfield this chance to marry when he has taken so much from others.

While ministers have vowed to change the law so that marriage in prison will not be possible for the likes of Bellfield, new legislation will not be introduced in time to stop Bellfield from doing so.

Jeremy Vine On 5 posted the question on Twitter: “Should we ban inmates from getting married? The serial killer who murdered Milly Dowler is going to get married in prison. Levi Bellfield is serving two life sentences for the murder of at least three people. Is it fair that he can tie the knot?”

Should we ban inmates from getting married? The serial killer who murdered Milly Dowler is going to get married in prison. Levi Bellfield is serving two life sentences for the murder of at least three people. Is it fair that he can tie the knot?#AlexisConran pic.twitter.com/OaN2e4WlIr — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) June 16, 2023

Dominique Samuels added to this, saying on Twitter: “Imagine your daughter was a victim of this twisted serial killer, only to find that under British law he can get married and demand video-calls with his so-called bride, and have his picture taken on his wedding day. What an insult to the victims.”

Imagine your daughter was a victim of this twisted serial killer, only to find that under British law he can get married and demand video-calls with his so-called bride, and have his picture taken on his wedding day. What an insult to the victims. https://t.co/iJ9GEvJaOR — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) June 16, 2023

But despite the strength of feeling and while we wait for the new legislation to kick in, the justice secretary, Alex Chalk KC, has been told that his department has no authority to stop Bellfield from tying the knot. Bellfield’s lawyers reported that to stop Bellfield from getting married would be to breach the European Convention on Human Rights and the 1983 Marriage Act.

“Under current laws, there are no legal routes to block this marriage and we recognise the pain and anger this outcome will bring to his victims’ families”, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said. “It is what has driven our plans to stop prisoners on whole-life orders from marrying in prison through our new Victims and Prisoners Bill, ensuring this never happens again.”