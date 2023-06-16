This Cádiz Goalkeeper Won’t Be Held Back By Down Syndrome

By David Laycock • 16 June 2023 • 17:30

This Cadiz goalkeeper won't be held back by down syndrome Credit: Iker Urcelay/ Twitter

Living with Down Syndrome, Pedro Payares from Puerto de Santa María has chosen not to let it hold him back. Whether as a goalkeeper for Cádiz Genuine or starring in the documentary Fanáticos de lo Real.

Pedro’s mother describes him with a single word: resilience. She acknowledges that since his birth, overcoming challenges has been a constant part of his life. Despite initial difficulties, Pedro has come a long way and continues to bring joy to everyone who knows him.

Being an advocate for his city, Pedro is well-known, enjoys an active social life and has many fans. The young man himself told 20Minutos: “Everyone loves me”.

One daily ritual Pedro never misses is having breakfast at his favourite bar. Every morning, he occupies his regular spot at the bar, surrounded by waiters and clients who have become his friends.

But his absolute favourite activity is going out to parties with his cousins. With a mischievous smile, Pedro affirms that music makes him feel great, which is why he loves going to discos.

Alongside his infectious enthusiasm for life, Pedro also nurtures a dream that he tirelessly works towards. Becoming a professional goalkeeper like his idol, Keylor Navas. He is already a goalie for Cádiz‘s team in LaLiga Genuine Santander, a project that aims to provide a space for footballers with mental disabilities.

Pedro has already earned a place in the official Cádiz store. A poster of him there serves as a reminder to other people with disabilities that they too can succeed in football.

Pedro, along with his teammates José Antonio Carmona and Rebeca García from the Genuine League, takes centre stage in the documentary ‘Fanáticos de lo Real,’ available on the @BurgerKingEspana YouTube channel.

This captivating documentary allows viewers to accompany Pedro through his training and achievements – always with a smile – and discover the incredible heights that can be reached with enthusiasm and genuine effort.

His mother proudly states, “He often tells me, ‘You have to see how far I’ve come, Mum. Where will I go?'”

The documentary is part of Burger King’s social project, which the company launched over a year ago with a firm commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity.