By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 13:30

In what was a hectic day at the US Open, it was Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele’s record-breaking scores that stole the headlines.

At the 123rd US Open, history was made, with Fowler and Schauffele both scoring a record-breaking 62 round which put them both well out in front on eight under come the end of Day One, a although they weren’t the only ones that started the tournament well.

Rory McIlroy, who’s had a lot of attention on him in the build-up to the US Open due to the LIV Golf controversy he’s strongly opinionated against, has started very impressively, although a bogey on the final hole has dropped him back to five under par, but still in with a great shout.

The Northern Irishman is going in search of a first major victory since 2014, which is quite incredible, to be honest, given McIlroy’s talent, but so often he fades away late into tournaments and he’ll be hoping to avoid that this time around.

Fowler and Schauffele set record-breaking scores

What is also very positive for McIlroy is that he’s setting pace and hitting some of the best form in his entire career with this first round equalling the best nine-hole score in his major career so the former world number 1 one will be itching to get going again today.

HOLE IN ONE 🙌 Sam Burns hits second ace of the day at the #USOpen (via @usopengolf)pic.twitter.com/8tiMui4sGS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023

Wyndham Clark and Dustin Johnson are just one shot better off than McIlroy in the standings heading into a competitive Day Two and with the likes of Fowler and Schauffele’s insane form unlikely to carry on at such an electric pace, this looks to be a wide-open few days.

However, even if they can’t keep up the form it was a Hollywood script from the two leaders out in front who managed to amass eight Birdies each to achieve a simply breathtaking score that left everyone in California stunned at the end of the day.

Two hole-in-ones have the crowd buzzing

The scoring wasn’t the only impressive thing that occurred yesterday, however, with both Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns managing to hit hole-in-ones, with the latter seeing his club flying in celebration.

To see a single hole-in-one is extremely rare, especially at a US Open, so to see two on the same day is simply unheard of and ensured that alongside record-breaking scores, the crowd in California were buzzing leaving the course.