By David Laycock • 17 June 2023 • 8:30

A Look At The King's Birthday Honours List Credit: The White House/ Public domain and MoD / Open Government License version 1.0

King Charles’ birthday honours list is out, released June 16, and of course honours unsung heroes alongside those in the public eye. We take a look at who made it.

Charles has honoured some incredible people this year who have achieved through bravery, perseverance and sheer belief in a cause.

Unsung Heroes

Amongst the unsung heroes, Charles has included a woman who lost her son, her father and her brother in the 2015 Tunisia beach massacre. Suzanne Richards’ holiday had only just begun when the brutal tragedy at Port El Kantaoui, near Sousse.

She has since, with her surviving younger son Owen, set up the Smile for Joel charity, which has raised more than £500,000 for families bereaved by murder. Suzanne will receive an MBE.

During the pandemic, centenarian Joan Willett raised over £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation by walking up and down a hill near her house. The heart attack sufferer was 104 years old at the time of her feat and will be 106 as she receives her BEM.

Razvan Constantinescu will be awarded an OBE for making sure over 4,000 aid parcels found their way to Odesa, as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Of course, there are many more unsung heroes who contribute so much to the daily life of UK citizens, but there are also those known celebrities and politicians who symbolise or enact our aspirations.

Ian Wright

Arsenal footballing legend and current football pundit, Wright, 59, will be recognised with an OBE for his work with the Football Association (FA) and his services to charity.

Davina McCall

Davina, 55, is set to receive an MBE for her TV work, with her 10-year run on Big Brother. Ms McCall is an advocate for women’s health and also has taken on charity work for Sport Relief.

Ken Bruce

Legendary Radio DJ Bruce is known best for his long-running BBC Radio 2 show as well as his standout feature, Pop Master. The quiz was almost as popular as Bruce himself, with complaints being received by the BBC when Bruce’s stand-in was fellow 2023 honours list recipient Davina McCall. Bruce will receive an MBE.

Sir Richard Moore

MI6 boss Sir Richard served under the last three UK Prime Ministers (admittedly not a long stretch), having joined the secret service back in 1987.

Other Notable Figures

Other notable figures on the list include recently deceased author Martin Amis, Dame Anna Wintour, legend of the fashion world and actress Vicky McClure, who starred in Line Of Duty and This Is England ’86.

You can read the full list on the UK Government website.