Competa’s art revolution: Art and Craft Ruta to return after successful start

By Betty Henderson • 17 June 2023 • 12:20

The talented artists are based in Competa. Photo credit: Lieuwke Loth

THE mountain village of Competa is preparing for an art extravaganza as the Art and Craft Ruta returns for its second edition on Wednesday, June 21.

Following the tremendous success of its debut edition in May, the monthly art event is set to return, offering visitors a unique insight into the village’s vibrant art and craft scene. The event aims to bring together artists, craftspeople, and art enthusiasts in a celebration of creativity.

About the event

The Art and Craft Ruta is a monthly event that takes visitors on a tour of permanent venues, including studios, shops, and an art gallery. Organisers have created the event to showcase the village’s vibrant and dynamic atmosphere and local artistic talent in one purpose-built event.

The event promises not only a visual feast but also an opportunity to find that perfect piece of art or a one-of-a-kind handmade gift. There is a diverse range of art and craft products on display at the event.

The participating artists hail from various countries, including France, Spain, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands, resulting in a vibrant international atmosphere combined with the authentic Spanish culture and history which is at the heart of Competa’s existence.

June’s event is set to take place from 10:30am until 2pm and will reopen at 3:30pm until 6pm.

The inaugural edition

The first edition of the event, held on Wednesday, May 24, delighted visitors who delved into the village’s unique art scene. The typically sleepy village was transformed into a hub of activity as hundreds of visitors descended upon the art studios to view various art offerings including luxurious fabric creations, collages incorporating nature, handcrafted leather products, sculptures, portraits, handmade jewellery, landscapes, photography and fairtrade goods.

One visitor described the magical atmosphere, detailing the energy the event seemed to bring to the town with one art studio owner “running up and down” the white, narrow stairs of his studio and excitedly sharing his art with Dutch visitors.

Another artist had an unmistakable “spark in their eyes” as they shared their passion for art with visitors.

Future plans

After taking a summer break, the art collective is set to return with their biggest art event of the year, their Art Walk. The event will be held over a weekend, from Friday, September 15 until Sunday, September 17.

The group will also hold their third Art and Craft Ruta on Wednesday, October 18.

To stay updated and learn more, visit the art event’s Facebook page or follow @artcraftrutacompeta on Instagram.

About Competa

Located just an hour’s drive from Malaga or Almunecar, Competa offers not only breathtaking coastal views but also spectacular vistas of the surrounding mountains.

The village’s name itself, thought to be derived from “crossing roads” reflects its historical significance as a meeting point for travellers and tradespeople.

Today, this legacy is still present as the town effortlessly combines an international atmosphere with its traditional Andalucian roots.