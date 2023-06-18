On a mission: Pedro Sánchez wants to crack down on EU tax evasion

By Betty Henderson • 18 June 2023 • 9:52

Pedro Sánchez set out his goals for Spain’s EU presidency. Photo credit: UE23 Spanish Presidency

PEDRO Sánchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, unveiled an ambitious agenda for Spain’s upcoming EU Council Presidency, during a press conference on Thursday, June 15. Spain’s EU Council Presidency is set to begin on Saturday, July 1.

Sánchez aims to establish a minimum corporate tax rate across all EU member states and finalise the EU’s banking union, a project which has been in the works for some time.

During the ceremony with EU representatives at the Palacio de Moncloa, Sánchez highlighted four key priorities for the presidency.

He wants to revitalise European industries and drive the environmental transition away from fossil fuels. He also stated his aims of focusing on social and economic justice, and strengthening unity within the EU and the rest of Europe.

Officials who are likely to play a role in the EU administration also attended the press conference including Vice Presidents Teresa Ribera and Yolanda Díaz, Ministers José Manuel Albares, Félix Bolaños, and Isabel Rodríguez.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his goal of making the European economy more just. He shared his determination to tackle tax evasion and establish minimum corporate tax rates within the EU.