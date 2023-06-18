By David Laycock • 18 June 2023 • 16:55

Rishi Sunak Backs Public's Right To Choose On Unhealthy Multi-Buy Foods Credit: formulatehealth Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The UK Prime Minister has announced that the proposed ban on multi-buy offers on high-salt, high-sugar or high-fat foods will be pushed back until 2025, in light of the current cost-of-living crisis.

This policy had already been delayed until October of this year but will now wait a further two years before it is implemented. A review will be undertaken to assess the impact on consumers of such a policy.

It leaves the right to choose to consumers, although some would argue that the public interest would be better served if all food were more affordable or if the BOGOF (Buy One Get One Free) style offers were solely on nutritious foods.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said, according to the UK Government’s website: “I firmly believe in people’s right to choose, and at a time when household budgets are under continuing pressure from the global rise in food prices, it is not fair for the government to restrict the options available to consumers on their weekly shop.”

Mr Sunak continued: “It is right that we consider carefully the impact on consumers and businesses, while ensuring we’re striking the balance with our important mission to reduce obesity and help people live healthier lives.”

The government’s Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay said: “With families facing rising food prices and cost of living pressures, it is right that we delay the implementation of these restrictions so as to support businesses and allow them to focus on making food more affordable for families.”

“We remain committed to cutting waiting lists by tackling obesity which costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer. We’re already taking action to do so, including by launching pilots for the latest anti-obesity drugs.”

The government is to make new drugs available to tackle obesity and support weight loss to reduce pressure on the National Health Service.

They are looking to take further action on obesity by introducing calorie-labelled menus, restricting locations of unhealthy foods in shops and bringing in measures to bolster sports in schools.

Also, the Jamie Oliver prompted Soft Drinks Industry Levy saw the average sugar content in soft drinks decrease by 46 per cent between 2015 and 2020.