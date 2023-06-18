Take the plunge: Estepona Triathlon to return to town’s sunny shores

By Betty Henderson • 18 June 2023 • 10:45

Estepona is a sporting paradise. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona

ATHLETES in Estepona are warming up for a spectacular sporting event. The Villa de Estepona Triathlon returns for its 25th edition on Sunday, July 30.

The town’s scenic Playa de la Rada will host the event which is accredited as part of the Malaga Circuit of Triathlons.

The race begins with a 750 metre swim in a bay marked out in the delightful Mediterranean sea. Athletes will then head out of the water for a 20 kilometre bike ride, which consists of four laps of a five kilometre circuit. The triathlon will culminate with a five kilometre run, back along the seafront to the finish line.

Athletes who are signed to a federation can register for €30, while athletes who are not from a federation can secure their spot for €37.

To register online, visit the Andalucia triathlon website or the specific triathlon event page, which contains more details about the event and course. Registration closes on Monday, July 24 to allow organisers to make preparations.

Estepona is known for its coastal beauty and excellent sporting facilities, making it the ideal setting for the triathlon.