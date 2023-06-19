British Man Becomes New Mayor Of Mallorcan Town

By John Ensor • 19 June 2023 • 11:34

Sant Joan, Mallorca. Credit: Ajuntament de Sant Joan.net

For the first time ever in the history of the Balearic Islands, a British man has been elected as the mayor of a small town in Mallorca.

52-year-old, Richard Thompson and his wife, settled in Mallorca nine years ago, and is now the mayor of Sant Joan, according to The Guardian.

Sant Joan has a population of around 2,000 people and sits in the centre of Mallorca. However, it has found itself in the news recently thanks to its new British mayor, who puts his success partially down to taking part in the town’s talent contest every summer.

Mr Thompson originally hails from West Sussex, where he worked as a teacher, has suggested that one of his first tasks will be to make sure there is a kettle in his new office, so that each morning, work will get underway after a good old cuppa.

Although married to a native of Sant Joan, Richard is not a Spanish citizen, but his resident status was enough for him to serve on the council and qualify to run as a mayoral candidate.

Despite his appointment being a first for the islands, he will not be the first British person to occupy mayoral status in Spain. In 2008, the Costa Blanca saw another Briton, Mark Lewis, become mayor of another small town following the arrest of a number of corrupt councillors. And in Leon, fellow Briton, Carmen McPhee, became mayor of a farming village some 10 years ago.

May 28 was when Thompson stood as the mayoral candidate on behalf of the eco-socialist Més per Mallorca (More for Mallorca) party and won five of the 11 seats on the local council. A deal was struck with the Socialists whereupon he will serve for a three-year term as Sant Joan’s mayor, with a Socialist councillor taking charge for the fourth year.

And in case you’re wondering, it’s not as if Sant Joan is overrun with British ex-patriates. Mr Thompson commented: ‘There are very few Brits in the village and I’m 6ft 1, so I stand out when I walk around the village.

‘And over the last nine years, I’ve probably taught 300-400 different people in the village – and if I haven’t taught a particular individual, then I’ve taught a son or a daughter or a grandchild. Everyone knows each other in a village of 2,000 people.’

Following the recent bad press heaped upon British politics following Brexit, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, it raised the question of what could a British teacher bring to the party.

Thompson went on to say: ‘…although I am British, I don’t necessarily identify as British – especially after Brexit and after living in Spain for so long. I consider myself a sant joaner. All I can say is because I’ve had international experience, travelled widely and lived in different countries, perhaps that’s something I can offer.’

Thompson’s More for Mallorca Party’s campaign slogan was orgull sant joaner (Sant Joan pride). The manifesto included plans to create a day centre for the elderly, as well as to ensure the safety of children walking to school and the improvement of local sports facilities.