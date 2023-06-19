Spain Need Penalties To Clinch UEFA Nations League Final Victory Over Croatia

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 0:20

Image of the Spanish football team winning the UEFA Nations League. Credit: Twitter@UEFA

Spain are the new holders of the UEFA Nations League trophy after overcoming Croatia on penalties in Rotterdam this evening, Sunday, June 18.

A 0-0 scoreline after open play saw the two teams head into a penalty shootout which the Spaniards eventually won 5-4. This was Spain’s first trophy since 2012 when they won the Euros.

Croatia came into the match in the famous De Kuip Stadium looking to pick up their first piece of silverware in an international tournament but Unai Simon’s save from Bruno Petkovic’s spot kick ended that hope, after previously saving Lovro Majer’s kick with an outstretched leg.

On that occasion, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte delayed the win when his shot hit the crossbar. Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal eventually cheekily chipped the decisive 12th penalty into the Croatian net to seal victory for Spain.

In the process, Spain emulated France in winning the treble of the World Cup, the European Championship and the Nations League. The French achieved this historic feat after beating Spain in the previous final.

Luis de la Fuente has the honour of being the first Spanish coach to pick up international silverware in 11 years although he will probably admit that it did not all go according to plan this evening.

Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric did all that he could to inspire his team in the middle of the park. The 37-year-old was playing in his 166th match for the Balkan side.

In a remarkable season, two of the Spanish side, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri, have now picked up a total of four major medals each.

Both are part of the incredible all-conquering Manchester City side that won the historic treble of the Champions League, FA Cup, and Premier League.

Rodri also became the first player to be named Man of the Match in the UEFA Champions League Final and to also win the UEFA Nations League Finals Best Player award.

Another record fell to Jesús Navas who entered the match as the oldest player in Spain’s history. He is now the first player to ever win the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.

In the third-place playoff that took place earlier in the day, Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2.