Spanish Coach Insists He Will Persist With His Rotation Policy In Nations League Final

By Chris King • 17 June 2023 • 18:51

Image of football fan with Spanish flag. Credit: FamVeld/Shutterstock.com

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final against Croatia, Luis de la Fuente insisted he would continue with his rotation policy.

The Spanish coach has persevered with this system since replacing Luis Enrique last December after the team’s failure in the Qatar World Cup.

He stated that despite the match on Sunday, June 18 being a tournament final, there was no reason to pause the rotation of his players to suit the moment.

Tomorrow’s final in the iconic De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam is Spain’s opportunity to land a piece of silverware that they failed to win in 2020.

On that occasion, they lost 2-1 to France in the San Siro Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Those players chosen to play in the starting lineup ‘will not disappoint’ assured the coach.

Such changes: ‘are the result of a joint analysis by the staff, we evaluate many things, all aspects and scenarios. A line-up is not made on a whim. It is reasoned and studied”, he stressed.

Spain and Croatia are the two best teams in the world

De la Fuente insisted that he expected: “a very even match, between great teams. Today, we are the two best teams in Europe, each with our weapons and arguments. We want our potential to be superior to the rival’.

Among the stars for each nation, Rodri for Spain and Modric for Croatia stand out. De la Fuente described them as ‘two outstanding, two stars. Rodri is the best midfielder in the world and Modric’s baggage is there. They are two of the best in the world in their positions for sure’.

His players are: ‘in their best shape of the season. The physical aspect is often outweighed by the mental aspect. They have shown a lot of motivation and desire. I have to stop them because of the breakneck speed of the training sessions’, he continued.

It remains to be seen which players are picked to start the match

When quizzed on the option of resting veterans Jesús Navas and Jordi Alba, the coach gave no immediate clues.

“We are going to evaluate a lot of things, analyse and weigh them up. Whatever decision I take, it will be totally reasoned. I’m very happy with Jesús and Jordi’, he pointed out.

‘Although we also have two other full-backs – Carvajal and Fran García – with a lot of desire and an exceptional level’, added the Spanish boss.

Croatia have proved themselves to be specialists in winning games in injury time. That is something De la Fuente noted while stressing that extra time was: ‘a vital, psychological and physical experience. You have to have your head on straight in extreme situations’.

He added: ‘On a physical level, we are physically very strong, we can play this game and another game the next day if necessary’.

De la Fuente confirmed that ‘all the players are available’, including the injured Dani Olmo and Rodrigo Moreno.

For the coach, the most important thing is the group that has been formed and ‘whoever hasn’t played is just as much a champion as the one who has played’.

Ansu Fati appears to have found his rhythm again, with the coach describing him as: “happy, recovering feelings that he has not had in the past’.

‘We’ve seen him share his joy with his teammates, he’s fully integrated. To be graphic, I see him happy. He wants to show that at any moment he can recover the sensations of the past’.

On the subject of Gavi’s switch into midfield, he pointed out: “I like Gavi in almost every position, but it depends on the approach. This is the richness of Gavi, that he can offer you in different positions’.

‘I am very happy with his contribution. His contribution will be better in the future, today or tomorrow. Regardless of the position he plays, he will have a great game if he plays’, de la Fuente concluded, as reported by levante-emv.com.