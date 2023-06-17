Learn About Rotterdam’s Legendary ‘Bathtub’ Stadium Where Spain Face Croatia In Nations League Final

By Chris King • 17 June 2023 • 18:09

Image of the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam. Credit: Валерий Дед/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Spain are gearing up to face Croatia this Sunday, June 18, in the famous De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam.

The final of the UEFA Nations League is being held in one of the most emblematic stadiums in European football.

Due to its elliptical shape, the iconic Dutch stadium has become known as ‘The Bathtub’, and has staged many major matches throughout its history.

Inaugurated in 1937, the sporting venue has undergone various changes. The most important was carried out after significant damage was caused by German bombs during World War II. It currently has a capacity of 51,000, down from its original 64,000.

The stadium has hosted some big matches

Two European Cup finals – the precursor to the Champions League – were played in the De Kuip. In 1972, Ajax beat Inter Milan, led by the legendary Johan Cruyff.

Aston Villa defeated the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in Rotterdam in 1982, to pick up their only major continental tournament trophy.

Spanish club sides have competed in many big games in this stadium. Atletico Madrid were hammered 5-1 by Tottenham in the final of the Cup Winners Cup in 1963.

Barcelona had varying experiences during their two visits. In 1991, the Catalan giants lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the Cup Winners’ Cup final. Welsh striker Mark Hughes was the hero on that occasion, scoring both goals for the Red Devils.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario’s solitary penalty was the difference between the two sides in 1997 when Barca beat PSG in the final of the same tournament.

Spain last played in the De Kuip in 2002

The last time Spain’s international men’s team played in the De Kuip was in 2002. They played a friendly against the Netherlands in preparation for the World Cup, which the Dutch won 1-0.

Luis de la Fuente will be hoping that his men can write their names into the stadium’s history books this Sunday by overcoming the Croats to lift the UEFA Nations League Trophy for the first time.

Spain fell at the last hurdle in the 2020 final, going down 2-1 against the French in a match that was played in the San Siro Stadium in Turin, Italy.