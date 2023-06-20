Andalucia: The Most Sought-After Autonomous Community For Spaniards

By John Ensor • 20 June 2023 • 14:58

Jaen, Andalucia. Credit: Sergey Dzyuba/Shutterstock.com

According to a recent report, 61 per cent of Spaniards would like to move to a different region.

The study, carried out by the Mutua Propietarios Group contained some startling revelations about the most popular areas with Spanish nationals, writes Diario de Sevilla, Tuesday, June 20.

Sixty-one per cent of Spaniards would choose another area to live in. The top five most popular destinations are listed below, with first place going to Andalucia, with 11 per cent.

Second on the list was Valencia at seven per cent, followed by Asturias and the Canary Islands both at six per cent, with the Basque Country at four per cent.

Laura López, a spokesperson for the group that conducted the study said: ‘The quality of the home, the environment and social interaction are three of the most important factors in determining the degree of residential satisfaction.’

The study found that on the whole, Spanish people are content with their country of origin, with 70 per cent of those interviewed, saying they would like to continue living in Spain, while 30% would be open to new foreign destinations.

However, in the under-35 age bracket, many said that they are certain or likely to change their home in the next few years. This is often driven by factors such as the type of tenure.

Specifically, more than 50% of people who rent say that they will move in the next few years, as do those who live in smaller dwellings. The reasons for this change include the search for a new location and the desire for a larger home.

López concluded: ‘The topic of residential satisfaction is broad and has various areas of study linked to such areas as architecture, urban planning, psychology and sociology.’

The survey also threw up other interesting statistics including the Spaniards who were most satisfied with their place of residence. First were the Cantabrians, 84 per cent; the Asturians, 82 per cent; followed by the Galicians and Aragonese, both with 77 per cent.