Artificial Intelligence picks the most beautiful towns in Andalucia

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 8:54

Mijas: The most beautiful? Credit: Kiev Victor/Shutterstock.com

The world is rapidly changing whether we like it or not thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, when asked its opinion on the most picturesque towns in Andalucia can we trust its judgement on something that is surely down to personal choice?

Here is a list, collated by Granada Hoy, in no particular order, and if you’ve never visited any of these locations, perhaps now is the time.

Situated in the northwest of the province of Malaga, Ronda is famous for its spectacular bridge, the Puente Nuevo, that spans the deep gorge known as the Tajo de Ronda. Originally founded by the Celts in the 6th Century, visitors today can experience quaint cobbled streets, white houses and some of the most impressive views you will ever see.

On the southeastern coast of Spain is the historic town of Mijas on the Costa del Sol. With glorious views over the ocean, visitors to the town can walk around its cobbled streets of white-washed houses, and then if you feel tired why not relax and enjoy a donkey taxi ride.

The next stop is Vejer de la Frontera in the province of Cádiz, which boasts incredible views of the straits of Gibraltar. This charming town is the perfect place for tourists to explore, with its narrow, steep streets, and beautiful Andalusian architecture. Fighting bulls are also bred locally with an annual running of the bulls.

Back to the province of Cádiz for Setenil de las Bodegas, famous for its houses which are built into the mountain sides. It is said that objects found within its caves indicate that people lived there some 5,000 years ago.

Finally, visitors can virtually travel back in time in the city of Úbeda in the province of Jaén was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2003 thanks to its superbly preserved Renaissance buildings.

So the questions remain, did AI get it right? Was your favourite on the list?