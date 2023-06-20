Martina Navratilova Announces Health Update

By John Ensor • 20 June 2023 • 11:43

Martina Navratilova . Credit: Jimmie48 Photography / Shutterstock.com

Martina Navratilova announced that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer at the end of 2022, yesterday she gave her many supporters a health update.

On Monday, June 19, the nine-time Wimbledon champion took to social media to share her good news and to give her thanks, writes People.

The 66-year-old ex-pro tennis player announced on Twitter: ‘After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:),’ before she added a link to #byebyecancer.

This latest health issue came after she learned that she had a ganglion in her neck at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2022. This followed a health scare in 2010, when she successfully overcame a previous diagnosis for breast cancer.

Navratilova, originally from Prague, Czechoslovakia, once again proved that she still has that indomitable fighting spirit.

When she announced in January this year that she was suffering from throat and breast cancer, she vowed: ‘This double whammy is serious, but still curable. I hope it goes well. It’s going to nag for a while, but I’m going to fight with everything I’ve got.’

On hearing the news in March this year that her cancer was in remission, her partner, Julia Lemigova, a former Miss USSR, commented: ‘We just try not to go too much ahead of ourselves. Just embracing each other, thanking life for every healthy day and being positive, being happy and just taking it slow. It’s almost like a clean slate in life.’

She concluded: ‘I have no idea what the future shows, really don’t. I’m just happy to be healthy. I’m happy that Martina is healthy. Just thanking life for giving us good news, and that we have each other.’

Following yesterday’s good news, one woman posted her response: ‘This is fantastic news and I’m absolutely thrilled for you and your family. I’m finishing up high-dose chemo and will be heading for radiation in the coming weeks. You give me hope and are an inspiration, Martina.’