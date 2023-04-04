‘THOR’ actor Chris Hemsworth slowing down following recent health scare

By John Ensor • 04 April 2023 • 12:13

AUSTRALIAN-BORN actor Chris Hemsworth, 39, revealed he is going to spend less time working and more time with his family after he disclosed that he has a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s, according to The Sun, Tuesday April 4.

The Marvel star discovered the link when he was filming a docuseries called ‘Limitless’, to be shown on Disney+.

Once tested, Hemsworth discovered he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each parent, which studies links to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2021 the National Institute of Health said that one in four people carry a single copy of the gene, but less than 3 per cent of the population have both.

Chris has announced that he doesn’t plan on ‘taking on as many roles’ once his current filming commitments are met.

In November the actor told Vanity Fair that although he has no plans to retire he was going to take a “more curated approach to things.

‘Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it.

‘We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.

‘For me, the positive of it was like: Right, if I didn’t know this information, I wouldn’t have made the changes I made.’

‘I just wasn’t aware of any of it, so now I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way.’

The Hollywood star is married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, 46, with three children, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, eight.

Hemsworth continued, ‘Very quickly it became a self-deprecating sort of joke, if you will. It’s just the way I am, my family, there’s a sense of humour

‘The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I’ve experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear.’

