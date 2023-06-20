Shock For British Ex-Pat In Mijas as Pension Payment Is Delayed For US Holiday

By John Ensor • 20 June 2023 • 10:14

ATM. Credit: Cozyta/Shutterstock.com

A British man living in Malaga has highlighted a little-known problem that will affect thousands of UK pensioners who live abroad.

79-year-old Michael McCann, a resident of Lew Hoad Tennis Village in Mijas, Malaga, received a shock yesterday afternoon, June 19.

When the British pensioner went to draw his money from the bank he was stunned to find that the UK Government had not paid his pension into his bank account, and it is all because of a US national holiday.

Mr McCann has brought to attention what some would describe as an unacceptable situation, whereby British people face delays in getting their money on time if it coincides with American Holidays.

Speaking exclusively to EWN this morning, while out walking his dog Blackie, Mr McCann explained that the problem is particularly poignant for him. Around two years ago, he was the victim of not one but two ‘financial scams’ in which he lost his life savings, leaving him heavily reliant on the prompt payment of his pension.

Upon further investigation of the GOV.UK website, it gives scant Information on the reason for this anomaly. Under the heading, ‘Delays to pension or benefit payments,’ it said: ‘If you live abroad and your payment is due in the same week as a US Bank Holiday, it could arrive one day late. This is because a US company processes these payments.’

No doubt there will be others too who find themselves in a similarly vulnerable situation because of this bizarre arrangement.

It appears that the US holiday in question is called Juneteenth National Independence Day, a celebration commemorating the freedom of African American people who were formerly enslaved.

It dates back to June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas, some two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It was recognized as a federal holiday as recently as 2021 when President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth National Independence Day into law.

Advance knowledge of this peculiar arrangement between the UK pension department and the unnamed US company may help British expatriates plan their standing orders and budgets in advance.