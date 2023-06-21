Spanish Town Named Among The Best In The World For Observing Dolphins

By Chris King • 21 June 2023 • 0:13

Image of dolphins leaping in the sea. Credit: Serena Siri/Shutterstock.com

A town on the west coast of Tenerife in the Canary Islands has been named as one of the top locations in the world to observe dolphins.

According to analysts from the travel platform booking.com, Acantilado de los Gigantes in Santiago del Teide municipality is one of the six best places to see these beautiful cetaceans in their natural habitat.

Watching dolphins or whales is not one of the easiest tasks in the world. It is not impossible but due to their constant migratory movements, it can prove difficult. Pollution and marine traffic also add to the problem.

As indicated in the Royal Decree that was approved in 2007, it is forbidden to approach within 60 metres of this species in Spain.

There are strict protection measures surrounding these creatures with fines for those who might break the law, which even includes throwing food to eat or objects for dolphins to play with.

The website explains how inflatable boats transport tourists from the port of Los Gigantes to get very close to the fauna that lives under the sea and recommends that watching dolphins should be on everybody’s wish list.

Dolphins often swim alongside the boats and interact with humans, displaying a docile and friendly nature.

Los Gigantes Cliff is home to a multitude of endangered species

On their journey out to sea, the boats will pass the colossal Los Gigantes Cliff, which is a truly unique place. This area has the highest concentration of endangered species in the entire country.

Its gigantic walls support fragile forms of life and constitute a space that is home to great natural wealth. Animal and plant species that are seriously threatened and/or unique in the world coexist in this majestic landscape.

Inhabitants of this environment include the Osprey, the Tagarote Falcon, the Bulwer’s Petrel and the Teno Giant Lizard, among others, along with the Col de Risco, the Teno Immortelle and other plant species.

Some of the measures required to be respected while making such trips are to not dump rubbish in the sea. Seagulls and cats should never be fed. In fact, the latter is recognised as the biggest predator of the Giant Teno Lizard.

Camping is prohibited and loud noises and loudspeakers that scare the birds are also not allowed. Boats must not anchor less than 250 metres from the coast, and boats must reduce their speed when approaching the cliff.

Newquay in Cornwall was also in the top six locations

Newquay in Cornwall in the UK was also in the top six places to see dolphins. The largest group of dolphins in the United Kingdom inhabits the waters off the rugged Cornish coastline.

Trips depart from the Newquay to Cardigan Bay, where you can even go whale watching. Plenty of bottlenose dolphins and other marine wildlife, including grey seals, can usually be spotted in this location.

If you are lucky, Booking.com reported that porpoises and even killer whales might make an appearance, as well as basking sharks.