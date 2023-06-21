The Mojacar Moors and Christians festival, June 2023

By Michelle Embleton • 21 June 2023 • 11:29

The Moors and Christians festival in Mojacar

FRIDAY June 16, marked the kickoff of Mojacar’s vibrant Moors and Christians Festival. The sound of sporadic gunshots filled the air, reverberating from the old village on the hill down to the bustling beachfront. The residents and tourists of Mojacar were eagerly prepared for three days of festive events that signalled the start of the summer season.

As the afternoon progressed on Friday, people started to stir, making their way up to the old village or taking the bus to partake in the family events and the spectacular fireworks later in the night. The entire community was heading towards the old village on the hill—the festival had officially begun.

Saturday unfolded with a series of events along the beachfront, culminating near the Pueblo Indalo. Despite the intense traffic and limited parking, crowds of fascinated onlookers gathered to witness the Moors and Christians dressed in their vibrant uniforms, engaging in sword fights. The sound of gunshots intensified, and the ongoing battle thrilled the gathering crowds.

Meanwhile, the village on the hill prepared for Sunday’s grand procession. Saturday evening saw a blend of Moors and Christians mingling with curious tourists and visitors, while the echoes of gunshots continued to reverberate throughout the entire village.

Sunday afternoon marked the highlight of the festival—the grand procession. Taking the bus was the practical choice for those coming from the beachfront to the village atop the hill. Cars filled every available space, lining the beach road to the Artisan centre in the village. People arrived, immersing themselves in the growing crowds. The village came alive with vibrant colours and a palpable sense of anticipation.

The Christians descended the hill, joining the procession accompanied by traditional and carnival bands. The seamless continuity of the parade was a sight to behold, occasionally pausing to the delight of the onlookers. For the residents of Mojacar, this festival is a cherished family affair, with both young and old participating wholeheartedly. Tourists and visitors were warmly welcomed into the fold.

The Christian King and Queen passed by on their grand thrones, waving to the enthusiastic crowds. This year, the Christian throne was an oversized bust of a knight in armour, placed behind the resplendent costumes of the Queen and King.

And then, the Moors took centre stage in the procession—their arrival was impossible to miss. Clad in “Fez” hats and gowns, the Moorish bands of musicians occasionally stole the show. The thunderous beats of their bass drums echoed as they descended, the Moors swaying in synchronized harmony with interlocked arms. The Moorish girls, dressed in vivid colours and at times donning surreal costumes, delighted the crowds.

A solo Moor, balancing on a large blue ball, preceded the Moor King and Queen while cheering onlookers urged him forward. The precarious balancing act continued, occasionally startling bystanders as the Moor’s balance wavered!

Finally, the Moor King and Queen made their grand entrance in front of an Arabic arch, exuding regal splendour from their elaborately adorned float. As the crowd began to disperse, tired families with children and even some bewildered pets made their way back home.

While some tourists and visitors continued to mingle, the evening of celebration with the Moors and Christians promised a long and memorable night ahead.

Article written by Nick Shatford and adapted for the online edition by Michelle Embleton