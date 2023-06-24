Yellow Alert Issued For Record Temperatures In Valencian Community This Weekend

By Chris King • 24 June 2023 • 2:06

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

According to the latest weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, thermometers in the Valencian Community could hit 40°C this weekend.

However, there is also the probability of heavy showers in some areas the experts stressed. This could occur over a two-day period but the rain is expected to fall inland and not affect coastal regions.

Saturday, June 24

The day will begin with slightly cloudy or clear skies, without any cloud growth, so it will be a hot day, with temperatures that will rise even more.

The mercury will probably exceed 30°C throughout the Community, bringing maximums of 36°C in the Javea area. During the central hours of the day, sea breezes will blow.

Sunday, June 25

AEMET has issued a yellow alert for the entire interior and southern coast of the province of Valencia on Sunday. This is due to maximum temperatures possibly rising to record values for June of between 37 and 39°C.

This very hot day will mainly have slightly cloudy or clear skies throughout the region, although intervals of diurnal cloudiness are expected from midday.

As a result, some showers could be recorded in the northern half of the Community while occasional storms could be locally strong.

Monday, June 26

The situation on Monday is expected to be very similar to the previous day, beginning with cloudy skies. On the coast, it will remain unchanged.

However, from midday, it is expected that throughout the interior of the provinces of Valencia and Castellón cloudiness of diurnal evolution will grow to the point of being able to leave probable showers and occasional storms.

The mercury will continue to rise, leaving highs of 40°C during the central hours of the day. AEMET has not ruled out issuing a warning for high temperatures.

Tuesday, June 27

On Tuesday it seems that the weather will have stabilised. Temperatures could drop, but only between one and two degrees at the maximum said the experts.

It will continue to be very hot throughout the Community. Skies will be clear or with very little cloud, which will not vary throughout the day. Cloudiness of diurnal evolution is not expected to grow, so there is no forecast of rain in inland areas.