Clear Skies Ahead: Spain’s Sustainable Aviation Ambitions Could Take Off With SAF

By Betty Henderson • 25 June 2023 • 8:47

Spanish airlines want to transition to eco-friendly fuel. Photo credit: Iberia

A RECENT study conducted for airlines Iberia and Vueling reveals that Spain has the potential to emerge as a leading producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The study into SAF, released on Wednesday, June 21 also spells good news for the Spanish economy, and particularly Spain’s rural communities which are often left behind in economic development.

The move would boost Spain’s success in the renewable energy sector as SAF is considered a vital tool in reducing the carbon dioxide emissions within the aviation industry.

SAF offers an immediate solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in short, medium, and long-haul flights, because it is capable of cutting CO2 emissions by 60 to 100 per cent during its life cycle.

Developing SAF not only creates new job opportunities but also could have brilliant results in rural areas by making use of their waste resources. Regions such as Andalusia, Castilla and Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Aragon, and Extremadura all showed great potential for organic SAF production in the study.

Franc Sanmartí, the Director of Sustainability at Vueling, highlighted the importance of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in decarbonising air transport and its benefits. One of its main benefits is that it can be integrated into existing aircraft without engine modifications.

The construction and operation of 32 production plants for SAF would contribute €56 billion to the Spanish GDP by 2050, generating approximately 270,000 new jobs.

It seems Spain has a unique opportunity to lead SAF production in Europe. It must now work on developing agreements with other countries to stimulate the development of SAF.