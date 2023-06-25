Horrific Incident At US Airport As Worker Is Sucked Into Delta Jet Engine

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 16:30

Image of a Delta Airlines jet. Credit: Twitter@Delta

An airport ground crew worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after he was sucked into the engine of a Delta Airlines jet.

The horrific incident occurred at around 10:25 pm last Friday, June 23, on the tarmac at the Texas aviation facility. Emergency crews were deployed but there was sadly nothing they could do to save the man’s life.

A statement supplied to KENS5 by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the deceased man was ‘ingested’ into the engine of a Delta Airlines aircraft as it was taxiing to a gate, according to the New York Post.

‘Delta Flight 1111 was taxiing to the gate, with one engine on at that time, and a worker was ingested into that engine at 10.25 pm. The NTSB has been in contact with Delta. They are in the information gathering process at this point’, it confirmed.

An investigation has been launched

A full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident has been launched by the authorities. Further information about the worker has not been released.

As a result of the accident, air traffic at the facility was disrupted, with the Delta jet remaining in position on the tarmac near the gate.

The man’s employers, Unifi Aviation, issued a statement

Unifi Aviation, the company that the man worked for, said in a statement: ‘Unifi Aviation is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023′.

It continued: ‘Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time. From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies’.

‘Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details’, the statement concluded, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Airport officials at the San Antonio hub were obviously upset over the accident. ‘An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport tonight that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member’, a spokesperson wrote.

‘We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available’, they added.