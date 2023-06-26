24 Provinces Of Spain Issued Weather Warnings, With Two Placed On Red Alert

By Chris King • 26 June 2023 • 0:58

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

A total of 24 Spanish provinces have been issued with weather alerts this Monday, June 26.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has even placed Sevilla and Cordoba at extreme risk issuing a red alert, with temperatures expected to reach 44ºC in those regions of the country.

In addition to the red warnings Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén, Ciudad Real, Toledo, Badajoz, Cáceres and Madrid will be at significant risk of high temperatures. They are all on orange warnings.

The provinces of Granada, Huesca, Zaragoza, Ávila, Salamanca, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Valencia and Las Palmas, have been placed on yellow alerts.

Estamos en un episodio de #OlaDeCalor. Es la primera del verano de 2023 y llega en junio. Probablemente, en su transcurso, se lleguen a alcanzar los 44 ºC. ¿Hay más olas de calor actualmente en junio? ¿Y a lo largo del verano? Hilo 🧵 pic.twitter.com/LjqucibVR6 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 25, 2023

Maxiumums will fall in the northern and eastern thirds of Spain

According to the weather experts, in general, the maximum temperatures will drop in the northern and eastern thirds of the mainland.

This should be more notable in the northeast of the northern plateau they pointed out, while few changes or slight increases are expected in the rest, such as in inland areas of the Canary Islands.

Values of 36 to 38ºC will be exceeded in large areas of the southern half of the country tomorrow according to the forecast. Some northeastern areas of the southwestern quadrant could possibly exceed 40ºC, especially in the valleys.

A new law could be approved to limit outdoor work

A heat wave is predicted that will last until Monday, July 3. As a result, a new law is expected to be approved by the Government that for the first time in history will limit outdoor work in areas where they are on the red or orange alerts.

This is designed to prevent incidents in which especially construction workers have found themselves subjected to intense heat and working conditions that can lead to cases of heatstroke or even death.

Night-time minimums will drop in the northwestern half of the mainland but will increase in the rest, staying at around 20ºC on the Mediterranean coasts and the southwestern quadrant according to AEMET.