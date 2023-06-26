Craig Brown: Tributes Pour In After Death Of Legendary Scottish Football Manager

By Chris King • 26 June 2023 • 21:48

Credit: EWN

Craig Brown CBE, arguably one of the greatest football managers of all time, passed away this Monday, June 26, at the age of 82.

His 15-year spell as coach of the Scottish national men’s football team won Brown legendary status among the nation’s fans.

In 1996 he guided the Tartan Army to the finals of the Euros. Two years later the Scots reached the World Cup finals in France. That was the last time the country qualified for football’s biggest tournament.

“To manage your country is the ultimate job in management. If you manage your country successfully and qualify for tournaments, that’s even better”, he once said, as reported by Sky News.

“I hope to be a guy they say was fair and honest and upright and did his very best”, he responded once when asked how he would like to be remembered and what his legacy would be.

He added: “Craig Brown the manager? Well, he was fortunate enough to manage good teams. I’m the luckiest guy in Scottish football, I mean it sincerely”.

The Scottish national team tweeted: “A true Scotland legend. Our thoughts are with Craig’s loved ones at this sad time”.

Brown was a player before going into management

Prior to going into management, Brown played for Glasgow Rangers. His time was limited though after he suffered a serious knee injury. He did manage short spells with both Dundee and Falkirk after that.

Motherwell offered him the job of assistant manager before he finally took over as boss at Clyde in 1977. Brown subsequently won a brace of Division Two titles with them.

The Troon-born Brown also took charge of Aberdeen. In a tweet, the club wrote today: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown”.

“A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time”, they added.

Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: So sorry to hear that Craig Brown has died. I last saw him in March at my uncle’s retirement from @ayrracecourse. He was in fine form – full of laughs and anecdotes from his life in football. He was an outstanding manager of @ScotlandNT and a truly lovely man”. RIP

“Everyone at Clyde is incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of our former manager Craig Brown”, read a tweet from Clyde FC. “Craig took charge of 409 games from 1977 to 1986 and won Second Division championship twice with the Bully Wee. Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends at this sad time”.

