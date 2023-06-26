By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 13:20
Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus
Hollywood actors and Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have now broadened their sporting horizon by investing in Formula One team Alpine.
Reynolds and McElhenney have come in for a lot of praise over the last few years for the way they have transformed Wrexham into a very big football club in Wales, England and America as well as fully buying into the club ethos.
The American owners have also done a lot in the community of Wrexham including attending games, developing the stadium and also visiting pubs and fan talk-ins to get a real feel for the area and what makes it so special to the fans.
However, they look to have caught the sporting bug since coming over to English football as they’re now part of an investment group that have bought into the Renault-owned F1 team, Alpine which has seen them acquire 24% of the team.
Given this investment, Alpine has seen there the valuation of their team rise almost overnight with it now said to be worth in the region of £700 million which shows how big the French-based team could become.
There has been a long-term plan at Alpine since they took over from Renault a few years ago with them keen to challenge for Championships and compete with the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari within 100 races.
BREAKING: Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is part of an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine #F1 pic.twitter.com/0K2867UBOg
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 26, 2023
It’s the Redbird investment group that have led this charge into F1 and the name may well be familiar to some football fans as they also invest in Fenway Sports Group who have put a lot of money into Liverpool over the last few years.
The Redbird group are very prominent across several sports as they have a majority stake in AC Milan and French side Toulouse as well as owning the world-famous baseball side, the New York Yankees.
Alpine are looking to establish itself as the best of the rest at the moment having finished fourth in the constructor’s championship last season and now find themselves fifth due to the emergence of Aston Martin and their incredibly quick car.
With this investment though they could well see some significant upgrades and changes come to the French side ahead of next season that may push them further towards the front of the grid and repeat their podium success at Monaco this term on a more regular basis.
