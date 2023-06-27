Wildlife Wonders: Rincon De La Victoria Flora And Fauna Exhibition Extended

By Betty Henderson • 27 June 2023 • 14:52

Local schoolchildren got to explore the exhibition. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria

THANKS to the popularity of an exciting flora and fauna exhibition in Rincon de La Victoria, authorities announced that it will now remain open until this Friday, June 30.

The exhibition entitled ‘Rastros y Huellas’ or ‘Tracks and Traces’ has taken the town by storm since opening on Monday, June 19. The exhibition has already welcomed more than a hundred students from local schools, who received informative talks on animal tracks, reptiles, and amphibians.

Featuring an intriguing collection of more than 200 artefacts showcasing the rich diversity of Iberian wildlife, this exhibition is a collaboration between the Department of Environmental Sustainability and the CMR Rincon de la Victoria Association.

Francisco Salado, the Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, invites everyone to take a visit before it ends, highlighting its educational value. He congratulated the CMR association for their exceptional efforts in raising awareness and educating the community about the local and national environment.

The exhibition contains artefacts including footprints of foxes, lynxes, bears, wolves, hedgehogs, Spanish ibexes, shrews, deer, reptiles, amphibians, bird species, and even traces of ancient animals.