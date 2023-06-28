Almeria’s Port Authority updates timetable ready for the tourist season

By Anna Ellis • 28 June 2023 • 15:29

The Almeria Port Authority updates it's summer timetable.. Image: The Port Authority of Almeria

THE PORT Authority of Almeria (APA) has now adapted the timetable for visits to the English Cable Cable Ingles for the summer months.

APA president, Rosario Soto, confirmed: “The Port Authority maintains the approach that all visitors have the possibility of free access to this iconic element of the city of Almeria, respecting the maximum capacity of 250 people at any one time.

In order to avoid the central hours of the day where temperatures are higher, the new timetable is Monday to Sunday: 10:30.AM to 11:30.AM during the morning shift and 7:30.PM until 8:30.PM in the afternoons from Monday to Thursday, while Friday and Saturday a 9:30.PM slot will be added.

According to the data extracted from the platform’s reports, 95,707 people had applied to visit the Cable Ingles between April 4 and June 19.

The Cable Ingles is an ancient loading pier that was used in the 20th century to transport iron from the train station to the cargo ships docked in the port of Almeria. The pier remained operational until it was closed down in 1973. It is an important symbol of Spain’s industrial heritage and the mining and rail boom that marked the century in Europe.

This fascinating iron, steel and concrete pier runs through Playa de las Almadrabillas. It was built to connect the Train Station of Almeria directly to the port so cargo ships could be loaded with iron ore from the local mines.

The Cable Ingles is an important landmark and it was declared a Cultural Heritage Site. Preserving the pier is preserving an important part of the economic history of Andalusia and Spain.

The need for the Cable Ingles can be traced back to the eruption of 20th-century industrialisation, the booming Andalusian mining industry and the development of the railway infrastructure in Spain. Industrialisation cut production and transport times in half and saving time was key in performing tasks that could only be performed once.