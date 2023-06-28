Declan Rice To Break British Transfer Record As West Ham Accept Arsenal Offer

By Chris King • 28 June 2023 • 21:04

Image of Declan Rice. Credit: Steindy (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

West Ham have reportedly accepted Arsenal’s revised bid for England midfielder Declan Rice.

According to the respected football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners will pay a £100m fee plus £5m in add-ons.

In a tweet just 30 minutes ago, he wrote: “West Ham have just communicated to Arsenal that they’re accepting £100m plus £5m add-ons fee for Declan Rice. The two clubs remain in talks over deal structure & payment terms — as West Ham want £100m to be paid within 18 months. Final discussions and then… done deal”.

🚨 West Ham have just communicated to Arsenal that they’re accepting £100m plus £5m add-ons fee for Declan Rice. The two clubs remain in talks over deal structure & payment terms — as West Ham want £100m to be paid within 18 months. Final discussions and then… done deal. pic.twitter.com/khKe5EgeFc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

In a subsequent post, he gave his trademark ‘Here we go’ to the deal as he added: “More after agreement on fee between Arsenal & West Ham for Declan Rice. Documents are being prepared to be checked in the next 24 hours between the two clubs. #AFC Personal terms agreed weeks ago. Final green light on payment terms is expected soon then… here we go”.

More after agreement on fee between Arsenal & West Ham for Declan Rice. Documents are being prepared to be checked in the next 24 hours between the two clubs. ⚪️🔴✅ #AFC Personal terms agreed weeks ago. Final green light on payment terms is expected soon then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/vI6J2ES7Lo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Man City pulled out of the race to sign the England star

It all looked to be going in Mikel Arteta’s favour when it was reported that Manchester City had pulled out of the race to sign the Hammers star after their £90m offer was rejected.

Two previous bids from Arsenal for the 24-year-old had also been turned down by the East London club but it seemed only a matter of time before a deal would be struck.

If Romano has the figures correct then Rice will smash the current English transfer record of £100m that Man City paid to secure the signature of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Despite Pep Guardiola’s side completing a historic treble last season, Rice had made it clear that although he wanted to leave West Ham, he wanted to stay near his London roots if he changed clubs.

In what would be his final game as the captain of David Moyes’ team, he recently guided them to victory in the Europa Conference League, gifting the Hammers their first major silverware in 43 years.