By Aaron Hindhaugh • 28 June 2023 • 12:59

With the second Ashes test no more than two overs old, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was forced to physically remove a protestor from the Lords pitch.

England did indeed win the toss once again in the second Ashes test with captain Ben Stokes deciding to have a bowl first, which was the simple decision given the overcast conditions and amount of grass in the wicket.

It was a big test for England as not many sides have ever come from 1-0 down and won the Ashes, so getting the choice of batting or bowling was a big starting point for Stokes, but it wasn’t to be the biggest talking point of the opening half an hour.

This is because, just as England were about to get their second over underway with Stuart Broad, the play was immediately halted as two Just Stop Oil protestors invaded the pitch to try and get their point across to the world.

Play was delayed at Lord's due to protestors invading the pitch, with Jonny Bairstow removing one of them from the field 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5dVSjHdEQY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 28, 2023

Both people let off some sort of orange smoke when they entered the centre of the pitch, but security were quickly onto the scene and tacked one of them to the ground before they could get anywhere to the wicket.

Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt Ashes Test

However, while the security did a good job of getting one person off, it did require three or four men to do so, whereas wicketkeeper Bairstow stopped one, picked him up and carried him off the touch with relative ease.

It’s quite an iconic video and picture that shows the England cricket star taking matters into his own hands as one person tried to make a point about climate change and how things need to change before it’s apparently too late.

Bairstow shows security how it’s done

This isn’t the first time that Just Stop Oil protestors have made their presence felt with them interrupting a match in the World Snooker Championship, several Premier League matches and also a Formula One race last season.

The point Just Stop Oil may well be valid and fair enough but when people invaded a Formula One track at Silverstone last year with cars driving around the circuit was simply an idiotic decision that could have caused untold amounts of disaster.