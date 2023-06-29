British Tourist Suffers Heart Attack And Dies In Menorca Hotel Bedroom

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 19:09

Image of the beach in Port de Pollenca, Menorca. Credit: Lesjsin/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A British tourist died in a hotel room on the Balearic island of Menorca during the early hours of Wednesday, June 28.

The incident occurred in the popular resort of Arenal d’en Castell. According to menorca.info, the man allegedly suffered breathing difficulties which resulted in his having an irreversible cardiac arrest.

His girlfriend, who was next to him at the time, was the one who noticed her partner’s worsening condition. She immediately alerted the emergency services to ask for urgent medical assistance.

On arrival, the ambulance personnel reportedly carried out resuscitation manoeuvres, but to no avail. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

As is protocol in such circumstances, a forensic doctor from the Institute of Legal Medicine of the Maó courts was required to remove the body. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for this Thursday 29, to determine the cause of the man’s death.

A British man drowned in Mallorca last Thursday, June 22

Another British holidaymaker passed away after drowning on the neighbouring island of Mallorca last Thursday 22. The unnamed 62-year-old man had been swimming in the sea near Port de Pollenca beach.

He was spotted in difficulty in the water by his partner, who promptly raised the alarm. Lifeguards on duty at the beach were the first ones to respond. They swam out and dragged his body back to the shore.

SAMU 061 medical teams were quickly at the scene but despite the frantic efforts of their medics – who battled for nearly an hour to try and resuscitate the man – he was eventually pronounced dead.

This incident is a rarity at Port de Pollenca, which is a popular destination for British tourists. As a TripAdvisor contributor wrote: “Safe for swimmers, Review of playa del Puerto de Pollensa: Clean and very safe for people of all ages. Lifeguard is present. Sea shallow enough for swimming or just out for a paddle”.