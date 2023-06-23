Tragic British Holiday Maker Drowns In Mallorca

By John Ensor • 23 June 2023 • 11:05

Port de Pollenca, Mallorca. Credit Kufoleto/Creative Commons Attribution 2.5

A British man on holiday was drowned yesterday in the Mallorcan resort of Port de Pollenca.

On Thursday, June 22, a 62-year-old unnamed British man tragically lost his life on the beach at Port de Pollenca, despite the frantic efforts of medics who battled for nearly an hour to try and resuscitate him, according to Mallorca Diario.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the alarm which was raised at approximately 3:30 pm yesterday.

Beach lifeguards were the first responders, who dragged the man onto the shore where they performed basic resuscitation manoeuvres.

Upon arrival, the SAMU 061 medical emergency coordination centre mobilised an advanced life support ambulance and a basic life support ambulance.

Medical teams then carried out advanced resuscitation manoeuvres for up to 50 minutes, but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local sources, the man’s partner was the first to raise the alarm with lifeguards who were on hand.

Speaking of the man’s partner, one eyewitness said: ‘She saw him floating in the water after he went for a swim. Lifeguards pulled him out of the water and tried to revive him before emergency responders took over when they arrived.’

An investigation into the incident has been launched by local authorities, which is standard procedure in this type of event.

More commonly known to English speakers as Puerta Pollensa, the Mallorca resort has continued to be extremely popular with British tourists for many years, with many possessing second homes within the area.

Despite this recent tragedy, the beach at Port de Pollenca has an excellent safety record. One contributor to Trip Advisor posted: ‘Safe for swimmers, Review of playa del Puerto de Pollensa: Clean and very safe for people of all ages. Lifeguard is present. Sea shallow enough for swimming or just out for a paddle.’