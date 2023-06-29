Readers Letters – 29th June

By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 June 2023 • 10:40

copyright : Shutterstock

OceanGate

I think that this was a disaster waiting to happen, all in the pursuit of financial profit.

I was born in Southampton and, as such, I feel that I have a personal link with Titanic. You can’t avoid it there, the museum, the monument, the history, etc.

I get the fascination, but $250,000 to visit what is tantamount to a stranger’s grave is verging on morbidity. If OceanGate OFFERED me $250,000 to go down in the submersible, my answer would be ‘Absolutely not!’, and I am not a wealthy person.

Over 1500 people died on an ‘unsinkable’ ship. Was there not a lesson to be learned there somewhere?

Justification on the basis of scientific research is a nonsense, it’s all about financial gain.

There were aIso expert concerns, which appear to have been ignored, in 2018.

The dangerous circumstances, and common sense, would indicate that there would be little chance of an effective Plan B, should there be a serious malfunction.

I hope that OceanGate are funding the millions of dollars that the rescue attempt is costing, and that they face some sort of legal challenge.

I also hope that the passengers prayers are answered, but there were millionaires on Titanic as well, which was also regarded as ‘rock solid’, to quote OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush’s own words.

Regards

Les Coleman

Mojacar

PS Sorry if it sounds a bit like a Leapy Lee rant

Hi Glenn

And a big thank you for your support.

The Euro Weekly looks great and is a fabulous read!

Kind regards,

Lorraine Henshaw (President, European Union of Women Marina Alta)

Hiya,

I always enjoy reading your column as one of the first things to do when we arrive back in Calahonda and pick up a paper.

Interesting stats on Scotland that I didn’t know but of course, I assumed they’d be living like royalty while the kids are leaving school half educated but Queen Nicola is happy because violent rapists now have the choice to be gaoled in a women’s prison, and that is so much more important than the 4 x the usual rate of post natal deaths and twice the usual rate of spontaneous abortions.

Well Salmond was bad, Sturgeon was worse, but wait for Humza Crooked Yousaf!

He’ll be the Scots equivalent of Sheffield’s Magid Magid, 100% Crook, mayor of Sheffield, (which he did more damage to than the Luftwaffe) and more recent Member of The European Parliament. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Keep well.

Queen Nicola has to get out the uniform and go back to her old job.

Best Wishes,

Jamie

J.K.J. Swanson.

Loved your article on Ryanair’s ban on taking alcohol on board, having just had a similar experience on a BA flight. Yes, why the hell were they allowed on board in the first place, one could hardly stand, AND the group being served more on board? We can rant on trying to find reasons, probably the cost of unloading all the baggage whilst on the runway – always financial, however I do take issue with the last sentence “not everyone likes to fly with drunken lads” Well mine experience was with not even with lasses, five 40-year old women, absolutely embarrassing. I used my “How was your flight? ,” email and got a reasonable response from BA. Thank you Euro Weekly News for highlighting this ever increasing problem

Carol

I have just spent a week in the UK to attend the christening of my grandson.

I have never experienced anything so bad in my life, there were scores of people, British people, begging. Why do our own citizens have to beg, sleep rough, have very little or no sanitation available whilst we give accommodation, money, mobile phones to thousands of immigrants. What I witnessed has made me feel for these poor people. I have to say a succession of governments have given the United Kingdom away.

If the country was in this state in 1944 I doubt you would of had thousands of British soldiers running into a wall of German bullets, these soldiers gave their lives for Great Britain, they would not do it today because there is nothing left to save. Where i live you need an income or you simply get sent home, no handouts, they look after their own first. I am not racist in the slightest but i think the government has no idea what the average British people think. A disgusted ex pat living abroad.

Terence, 69 been here for 10 years.