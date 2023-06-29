Discover the World’s Best Restaurants

By Catherine Mcgeer • 29 June 2023 • 13:00
Robert De Niro at Quique Dacosta in Dènia, Alicante.
Photo credit: quiquedacosta.es
THE culinary world was abuzz as the eagerly awaited announcement of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2023 took place in Valencia. This year’s rankings brought some exciting surprises, with a significant shift in the balance of power and an influx of exceptional talent from across the globe.
Breaking the long-standing European dominance, the prestigious title of the best restaurant in the world now resides in Latin America. Central, located in Lima, Peru, emerged as the ultimate victor, dethroning Denmark’s Geranium, which had previously held the top spot. Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, the creative forces behind Central, were overwhelmed by a standing ovation from their peers as they basked in their well-deserved triumph. Adding to their success, Pía León’s restaurant, Kjolle, secured an impressive entry at 28th place.
Spain showcased its culinary prowess with six restaurants making it into the top 50, three of them earning coveted spots in the top 10. Disfrutar in Barcelona and DiverXO climbed the ranks, taking second and third place respectively. Asador Etxebarri, nestled in Axpe, Vizcaya, rose two places to claim the fourth spot. Quique Dacosta, based in Dènia, Alicante, also experienced a remarkable ascent, leaping from 42nd to 20th place. Unfortunately, Mugaritz from Renteria, Guipúzcoa, experienced a setback, slipping 10 places to 31st, causing some disappointment among attendees.
Among the notable changes in the rankings, the Danish restaurant Alchemist in Copenhagen surged from 18th to an impressive fifth place, capturing the coveted hospitality award. The remaining positions in the top 10 were filled by Maido from Lima, Lido 84 from Gardone Rivera, and Atomix from New York, which climbed an astounding 25 places to secure the eighth position.
The unveiling of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2023 showcased the global culinary landscape’s dynamic and ever-evolving nature. As new stars rise and old favourites adjust their standings, food enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await their next gastronomic adventure in these culinary havens of excellence.
Watch the award ceremony here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfNDCdu85Ao
