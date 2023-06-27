French Missile Visible from Cataluña

By Catherine Mcgeer • 27 June 2023 • 15:57

credit: @Meteo_Pyrenees Twitter account. Image: Spain's Nighttime Spectacle Revealed

A rare and captivating phenomenon unfolded in the night sky over half of Spain on Monday, leaving observers puzzled and sparking a flurry of theories.

A gigantic luminous snake, weaving through the air, caught the attention of sky gazers in Navarre, País Vasco, and Cataluña. Initially thought to be a celestial fireball, the Pujalt Observatory in Barcelona has revealed the true source behind this spectacle.

Tir d’essai Vmax planeur supersonique depuis la base de Cazaux ce soir visible depuis une grande partie de la Région 📷 Del Phine pic.twitter.com/7ptxO9yZRs — Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) June 26, 2023

Albert Borràs, the director of the Pujalt Observatory, confirmed that the luminous snake was actually the wake of a hypersonic missile being tested by France. The missile, designed to travel at extreme speeds, had been launched into the stratosphere above the Bay of Biscay. Borràs explained that unlike planes, which create a linear gas curtain due to their horizontal movement, the missile’s wake was formed by the condensation smoke moving upwards and breaking into distinct layers.

Scientists quickly sprang into action to provide a scientific explanation for the mesmerizing display, aiming to dispel the numerous conspiracy theories proliferating on social media platforms. Josep Maria Trigo, a professor of Space Sciences at the CSIC, and the Bolides and Meteorites Research Network (SPMN) concluded that the luminous snake’s origin was the geometry of the gas curtain left by the French missile, dismissing notions of extraterrestrial phenomena or unidentified flying objects.

The French missile tests, conducted at the DGA Essais de Missiles missile test centre in Biscarrose, began on Monday, June 26, and are set to continue until Friday, June 30.

Consequently, similar luminous phenomena are expected to be observed during this period. Despite the clarification provided by scientists, the mesmerizing sight has left a lasting impression on the minds of those fortunate enough to witness it firsthand.

As the luminous snake etches its way across the Spanish sky, the nation stands captivated by the interplay of science and beauty. While the spectacle may have initially sparked wild theories and speculation, it serves as a reminder of the wonders that can be unravelled through scientific inquiry and observation.