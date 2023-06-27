French Missile Visible from Cataluña

By Catherine Mcgeer • 27 June 2023 • 15:57
credit: @Meteo_Pyrenees Twitter account.
Image: Spain's Nighttime Spectacle Revealed
A gigantic luminous snake, weaving through the air, caught the attention of sky gazers in Navarre, País Vasco, and Cataluña. Initially thought to be a celestial fireball, the Pujalt Observatory in Barcelona has revealed the true source behind this spectacle.
Tir d’essai Vmax planeur supersonique depuis la base de Cazaux ce soir visible depuis une grande partie de la Région 📷 Del Phine pic.twitter.com/7ptxO9yZRs
— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) June 26, 2023
Tir d’essai Vmax planeur supersonique depuis la base de Cazaux ce soir visible depuis une grande partie de la Région 📷 Del Phine pic.twitter.com/7ptxO9yZRs
— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) June 26, 2023
Albert Borràs, the director of the Pujalt Observatory, confirmed that the luminous snake was actually the wake of a hypersonic missile being tested by France. The missile, designed to travel at extreme speeds, had been launched into the stratosphere above the Bay of Biscay. Borràs explained that unlike planes, which create a linear gas curtain due to their horizontal movement, the missile’s wake was formed by the condensation smoke moving upwards and breaking into distinct layers.
Scientists quickly sprang into action to provide a scientific explanation for the mesmerizing display, aiming to dispel the numerous conspiracy theories proliferating on social media platforms. Josep Maria Trigo, a professor of Space Sciences at the CSIC, and the Bolides and Meteorites Research Network (SPMN) concluded that the luminous snake’s origin was the geometry of the gas curtain left by the French missile, dismissing notions of extraterrestrial phenomena or unidentified flying objects.
The French missile tests, conducted at the DGA Essais de Missiles missile test centre in Biscarrose, began on Monday, June 26, and are set to continue until Friday, June 30.
Consequently, similar luminous phenomena are expected to be observed during this period. Despite the clarification provided by scientists, the mesmerizing sight has left a lasting impression on the minds of those fortunate enough to witness it firsthand.
As the luminous snake etches its way across the Spanish sky, the nation stands captivated by the interplay of science and beauty. While the spectacle may have initially sparked wild theories and speculation, it serves as a reminder of the wonders that can be unravelled through scientific inquiry and observation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.