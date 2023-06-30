By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 16:30

CREDIT: "Andy Murray" by Carine06 is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

British tennis icon Andy Murray has been handed a nightmare Wimbledon route if he is to go beyond the first round at the famous tournament.

Wimbledon fever has truly hit the United Kingdom now with Queen’s over with, seeding all sorted, strawberries and cream ready to go and the draw has now been made for the players so they can see a potential route to the final.

Murray looks to be in decent form on a grass court heading into Wimbledon having won the Surbiton Trophy which was in fact his first honour on home soil since 2017.

The Scott will be content with his opening-round tie which is against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston and he is ranked as the seventh-best British player at the moment, although does linger much further down the world rankings at 267 respectively.

Murray handed nightmare Wimbledon draw

If Murray is able to navigate his way past Peniston in what could be one of his last Wimbledon appearances, then it gets very difficult for him in the second round as he would face either Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The former is a past US Open winner, while Tsitsipas has risen up the rankings in recent times and managed to reach the Round of 32 of Wimbledon last year only to be beaten by Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster match.

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon Draw: R1 – Peniston

R2 – Tsitsipas/Thiem

R3 – Shelton/Cressy

R4 – Norrie/Korda

QF – Medvedev/Paul

SF – Alcaraz/Rune

F – Djokovic/Ruud/Sinner/Rublev pic.twitter.com/DRZpSSyBDD — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) June 30, 2023

Murray can have few complaints about his potential matchups though as it was his early departure at Queen’s that cost him a chance at being seeded, which would’ve meant that he’d have avoided some of the bigger names until at least later in the tournament.

British number three has a tough task ahead of him

He’s currently ranked as the 39th-best tennis player on the planet, so getting through to the second round should be quite straight forward with the whole crowd expected to be behind the two-time champion.

The 36-year-old has never done things the easy way and perhaps has been born into an unfortunate era of tennis having ad to compete against some of the game’s greats such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, although having won three grand slams he’s done well for himself to say the least.