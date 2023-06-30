Tom Hardy Films’Venom 3′ in Cartagena

By Catherine Mcgeer • 30 June 2023 • 17:30

Tom Hardy at Dayron Club in Huércal de Almería. Image: Dayron Club Facebook Account

Tom Hardy Takes Spain by Storm: From ‘Venom 3’ Filming in Cartagena to Jiu-Jitsu in Almeria

TOM HARDY, the acclaimed actor known for his captivating performances, is making waves in Spain as he delves into the Marvel Universe with the highly anticipated film ‘Venom 3.’ Set to be a thrilling installment in the saga, the movie has fans eagerly awaiting its release. Hardy’s involvement, combined with an intriguing script, has already changed the perception of Marvel enthusiasts.

Tom Hardy has been spotted at the #Venom3 set at Los Mateos in Cartagena. pic.twitter.com/lec7UQNUrm — Chrisgrinnan Entertainment (@chrisgrinnan1) June 27, 2023

Five years after the first Venom film and its sequel, ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ (2021), fans are eagerly anticipating the third installment. Despite limited information available, such as the absence of a title or release date (although Variety suggests an October 2024 release), there is no doubt that the movie is currently in the filming phase. Kelly Marcel, a seasoned screenwriter who previously worked on the franchise, is set to direct, and talented actress Juno Temple (known for her role in ‘Ted Lasso’) will join the cast.

The picturesque city of Cartagena in Spain has become a hub of excitement as filming for ‘Venom 3’ gets underway. Specifically, the vibrant neighbourhood of Los Mateos has been meticulously prepared to host some of the movie’s scenes. The collaboration between the American production company, the local town council, and the enthusiastic support of residents have set the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. Interestingly, Los Mateos had previously served as a set for the film ‘Terminator,’ thanks to its striking resemblance to Mexico.

Tom hardy Venom 3 is officially filming in Cartagena Spain pic.twitter.com/vszxOrYgNU — Godzilla blaze and Mr Knoxville (@godzilla_blaze) June 24, 2023

After capturing captivating scenes in Los Mateos, the production company will move to Calblanque, a natural environment that will add to the film’s immersive world-building. Beyond the film sets, Tom Hardy himself has been spotted in Almeria, where he has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the Huércal Dauron Club gym. The gym’s official Instagram account shared the excitement, posting pictures of Hardy after his intense workouts. It’s a testament to the unique experiences that Brazilian jiu-jitsu offers, with the gym boasting about a week of training with the Hollywood star.

Tom Hardy‘s presence in Spain, both for the filming of ‘Venom 3’ in Cartagena and his jiu-jitsu training in Almeria, has sparked enthusiasm among Marvel fans and locals alike. As the cameras roll and captivating scenes come to life, audiences worldwide will witness the talent and dedication of one of Hollywood’s finest actors. With Spain’s stunning locations as a backdrop, the global audience can anticipate being transported into an unforgettable Marvel adventure led by Tom Hardy’s exceptional performance.

Meanwhile, in another part of Spain, Czech national television is also contributing to the country’s cinematic buzz. They have chosen Cartagena as the backdrop for a captivating travel documentary, showcasing the city’s noteworthy locations such as the Roman Theatre Museum, the Naval Museum, the Town Hall, and the bustling streets of the city centre.