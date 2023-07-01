Motorsport World In Shock After Young Dutch Racing Prodigy Dies At Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps

By Chris King • 01 July 2023 • 19:08

Image of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Credit: FrDr/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The world of motor racing is in mourning this Saturday, July 1, after the death of 18-year-old Dilano van ‘t Hoff in an accident at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

In a statement released by the MP Motorsport team, they wrote: “Team statement Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023. MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps”.

“We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been a part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP back in 2021”, the team continued.

It added: “We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano’s family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well”.

Social media was full of tributes to the young driver

His team’s sentiments were echoed by some of motorsport’s biggest names. A tweet from Autosport read: “Everyone at Autosport sends our condolences to the entire team at this time. Our thoughts are also with Dilano, his family and his friends”.

Everyone at Autosport sends our condolences to the entire team at this time. Our thoughts are also with Dilano, his family and his friends. — Autosport (@autosport) July 1, 2023

At the time of the tragic accident there were difficult weather conditions with a lot of rain, which subsequently reduced visibility on the track.

The incident occurred after another driver was forced off the circuit and onto the grass. As a result, several drivers slowed down, including Dilano van ‘t Hoff. His car was then suddenly hit from behind by another, travelling at high speed.

Despite efforts to save him, the driver was later pronounced dead. MP Motorsport confirmed his death.

Several Formula 1 teams took to social media to express their grief over the loss of such a young talent. Scuderia Ferrari posted: “Ferrari are shocked and saddened by the death of Dilano van’t Hoff”.

“Our hearts go out to Dilano’s family, friends, and the larger motorsport community. Pausing to reflect on the tragic passing of this young man, far too soon”, tweeted the Oracle Red Bull team.

Our hearts go out to Dilano’s family, friends, and the larger motorsport community. Pausing to reflect on the tragic passing of this young man, far too soon. https://t.co/Aidl8WfP3o — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 1, 2023

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 posted: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dilano van ‘t Hoff following today’s tragic incident at the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa”.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff following today’s tragic incident at the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 1, 2023

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones”, wrote Stefano Domenicali on behalf of Formula One.