Ex-England International Lands Top Presenting Job

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 13:45

Ex-England star Jill Scott lands huge Sky presenting contract

Former England international Jill Scott has been announced as a new team captain on Sky’s hit show A League of Their Own.

Scott become a national hero in the space of 24 hours as she was caught on camera swearing at a German player during last summer’s European Championship final at Wembley, before then leading the celebrations the very next day in London.

The former Manchester City, Aston Villa and Everton midfielder was a mainstay for all of her clubs during a long and illustrious career which saw her lift the Women’s Super League, FA Cup and Continental Cup respectively.

Having retired from football at the end of last season, Scott has gone on to become a prominent fixture on ITV’s coverage of the Lionesses and also the Men’s national side giving her informed and expert opinions on events.

Scott making strides in her media career

It’s not just football that she’s turned her hand to though having entered and ultimately won the last series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and also hosts her own podcast on the BBC Sounds website which speaks to current players in both the Men and Women’s games.

A statue of Jill Scott has been unveiled in the North East – right next to the Angel of the North 👑 The statue is a short term installation to celebrate and pay homage to her sporting achievements in women's football ⚽️ Congrats, @JillScottJS8 👏❤ pic.twitter.com/IcWHEftbNj — Fanzine WSL (@FanzineWSL) July 4, 2023

Scott looks to be taking her media career a step further now though having just landed a lucrative deal with Sky to become one of the captains for A League of Their Own which has been running for a number of years and has been a huge hit.

A number of high-profile sportsmen and women have been on the panel of the hit show including Declan Rice, Eni Aluko, Andrew Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp and Tony Bellew, and Scott is set to join that list.

Female players being offered a career after football

While most of them have only appeared in one or two episodes as guests of the show, Scott is now going to be a permanent fixture alongside other familiar faces Redknapp, Micah Richards and Romesh Ranganathan.

The announcement was made official over the last 24 hours when a statue was unveiled in front of the famous Angel of the North in Scott’s home of the North East, with the former midfielder getting a slightly smaller version of herself with A League of Their Own plaque underneath it to make sure it was official.