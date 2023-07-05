By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2023 • 13:22

Alicante Airport now offering a 24/7 bus service. Image: Alicante City Council.

Alicante has increased its bus connections with the airport so it can offer a bus service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The first departure from the Puerta del Mar stop in Alicante to the airport is at 11:20.PM, the second at 12:20.AM then every hour until 6:20:AM. After the 6:20.AM bus departures will be every twenty minutes until 10:20.PM.

In the opposite direction, the first departure from the airport to Alicante is scheduled at 11:00.PM, the second at midnight, then one every hour until 7:00.AM. After 7:00.AM departures will be every twenty minutes.

The schedule of night flights due to the connections offered by the airlines with the United Kingdom and other cities in northern Europe has caused an increase in passengers who need to travel to Alicante.

With the expansion of the bus service, a mobility option is offered as a cheaper alternative to taxis.

In addition, the night bus service will also facilitate transfers to the airport facilities for workers.

The Councillor for Urban Mobility and Transport, Carlos de Juan, supports the need to continue working on improving connections with Alicante Airport.

He confirmed: “Alicante has led the hotel occupancy registered during the month of June in the Valencian Community, with a record of 91.2 per cent.”

“This figure exceeded the provincial average of 80 per cent by more than ten points, according to the fortnightly report of the hotel management company HOSBEC, which also points out that international tourists represent 41 per cent of the total in the province.”

The councillor also congratulated himself on this decision “which supports the expansion of the bus service as it is a demand from users.

“The Alicante Provincial Hotel Association (APHA) and the airport’s own management have confirmed the need to improve the connection of public transport with the city in view of the increase in the arrival of tourists.”