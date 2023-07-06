Bill Anderson – Expat Radio

By Bill Anderson • 06 July 2023 • 11:00

AI And The Future Of Healthcare

Marcel Salazar, Physical Therapist, a self-confessed technophile, has great hopes for the use of Artificial Intelligence in the field of Healthcare. Whilst the movie industry warns us of the potential dangers of AI, Marcel is enthusiastic about how AI will improve many aspects of Healthcare.

Surgeons are already capable of conducting surgery across the world using the Da Vinci device and AI. Eventually, this could take the place of the surgeon reducing or eliminating human error. AI has already passed university exams and the Legal Bar. The capacity of AI in the field of diagnostics can do this task with great accuracy, for example, with MRI scans. It may well be able to identify problems not visible to the human eye.

AI may also be used in the field of Research and Development within the pharmaceutical industry. He highlights how the Education Institutions will have to adapt as AI can already write assignments, so evaluating learning and understanding will need other ways to credit it. Marcel sees within his field of work, Ai may be very useful in determining appropriate rehabilitation regimes. At the moment, his kind of hands on work won’t be put under threat.

We will have to learn to adapt to new ways of doing things whether we like it or not. AI can access a much wider range of information and experience than any one person can accumulate in a career and as an adjunct to study and practice can potentially improve the healthcare service available to us.

We will have to adapt and perhaps find other ways to make a living as AI takes over many routine tasks. Marcel can be contacted on https://strongforlife.me/ and the full interview can be heard on https://youtu.be/LZwbsqu5