Chelsea Legend Completes His Move To Atletico Madrid In La Liga

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 17:19

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta completed a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid this Thursday, July 6.

The 33-year-old Spanish international defender was unveiled by his new club in a post on their official Twitter account. ‘@CesarAzpi is a new rojiblanco player! The Spanish international has signed for a season with our entity! https://ow.ly/AgKM50P4Qq4 #BienvenidoAzpilicueta !’, they wrote.

In a statement, Atleti said: ‘César Azpilicueta is a new Atlético de Madrid player after the agreement reached between our club and the Navarrese footballer, who signs for one season. Defender born on August 28, 1989, in Pamplona, ​​will join the rojiblanca discipline at the start of the 23/24 preseason, which will start this Friday, July 7’.

Azpilicueta passed a medical in Madrid earlier today before proceeding to sign a 12-month contract in the presence of Miguel Ángel Gil, Altletico’s CEO.

Writing on the Chelsea website, the club’s chairman Todd Boehly, and Behdad Eghbali, the co-controlling owner, said: ‘Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as loyal Chelsea legend’.

They continued: ‘He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out to achieve success’.

‘Coaches and teammates past and present have trusted him to lead by example as captain. He has done so immaculately on and off the pitch, something for which we are grateful. For that and so much more, Cesar will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge’, they concluded.

He appeared 508 times for Chelsea

He made 508 appearances for the Blues, joining in the 2012/13 season. During his time in London, he picked up virtually every title it was possible to win.

These included an EFL Cup, one FA Cup, one European Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, two UEFA Europa League and two Premier League titles.

He also captained his team to a famous victory in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul in 2021. They won the trophy after beating Manchester City 1-0, thanks to a solitary goal from Germany’s Kai Havertz.

Azpilicueta started out with CA Osasuna

His professional career started off with CA Osasuna. He made his debut aged just 17 in a Copa del Rey match against Getafe CF.

Four years later he was gracing Ligue 1 in France after moving to Olympique de Marseille. In his seasons with the French club, Azpilicueta appeared 68 times and picked up the French League Cup twice and a French Super Cup.

Representing his country, the player has picked up an incredible 108 caps in all categories.